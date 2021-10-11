Sheridan County Museum Museum at the Bighorns
The Sheridan County Museum has a new look and a new name Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Sheridan County staple will now be know as Museum at the Bighorns. The name was changed to help the museum be more inclusive with its regional neighbors.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host its next Tidbit Activity Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

Tidbit is a historical education program for children 6-10 years old.

The program is free to the public, but participation will be capped at 40 children so organizers encourage all to RSVP.

The October activity will focus on birds and what local residents can do to help them through the winter.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent for the duration of the program.

For more information or to register, see museumatthebighorns.org.

