SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host its next Tidbit Activity Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.
Tidbit is a historical education program for children 6-10 years old.
The program is free to the public, but participation will be capped at 40 children so organizers encourage all to RSVP.
The October activity will focus on birds and what local residents can do to help them through the winter.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent for the duration of the program.
For more information or to register, see museumatthebighorns.org.