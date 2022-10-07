SHERIDAN — The Tidbit Activity Series will continue this fall with new free educational programs for elementary-aged children.
Tidbit will take place on the following Saturdays at the museum at 10 a.m., each with a different theme:
• Oct. 8, archaeology: have fun while learning about archaeology from a real archaeologist, Jenny Aiello.
• Nov. 19, Veterans Day activities: while Americans usually wear poppies for Memorial Day, they have long been a symbol of remembrance for World War I. We’ll make tissue paper poppies and learn about the history of Veterans Day.
• Dec. 17, German paper cutting: Scherenschnitte is a traditional German paper craft that was often used to make holiday decorations.
Tidbit will be inside for the November and December programs. Weather permitting, October’s Tidbit will be on the museum’s porch.
Advanced registration is encouraged because space is limited to 40 children for each activity. An adult must stay for the duration of the program. You can sign up and learn more on the museum’s website, museumatthebighorns.org, or by calling 307-675-1150.