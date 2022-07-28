SHERIDAN — The free Tidbit Activity Series will continue this summer with new programs.
The Museum at the Bighorns will partner with two organizations this summer to bring topics to children attending Tidbit.
Since the early 2000s, more than 20,000 students have explored local history and culture through this hands-on series.
Tidbit will take place at the museum on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. with a focus on ice cream. Children will learn how to make ice cream at home without needing a machine.
Tidbit will take place on the museum’s porch, weather permitting. Advanced registration is encouraged because space is limited to 40 children for each activity. Parents or guardians must remain with their children during each program.
Those interested in signing up may do so on the museum’s website, museumatthebighorns.org, or by calling 307-675-1150. The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.