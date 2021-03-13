SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee recognizes Pyper Tiffany as this week’s Summit Award winner. Tiffany is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a 3.9 GPA over the course of her high school career.
Throughout high school, Tiffany has balanced a course schedule that is both rigorous and diverse, emphasizing her passion for the arts along the way. While excelling in many advanced academic settings such as AP calculus, biology, physics and U.S. government, Tiffany has also been involved with at least one SHS musical ensemble every year. As a multi-instrumentalist, she has found high levels of success in band and orchestra settings.
“I’m really involved in music,” Tiffany said, reflecting on her senior year. “This year, I have found time to really focus on expanding my musicianship, which is what I want to do.”
Tiffany has performed with the SHS symphony orchestra all four years of high school and has been recognized as an All-State violist on three separate occasions throughout her high school career. During her senior year, Tiffany was also selected as an All-Northwest violist, a feat that signifies high levels of musicianship and achievement for students across six states.
Most recently, Tiffany has been working as an assistant to the Front-of-House Engineer for SHS’s production of “Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage,” which has given her the opportunity to think about music and sound in a new way.
“It’s been exciting diving into sound design from a technical standpoint. I'm getting to see it from a more mathematical perspective, not just a performance perspective,” Tiffany said.
When reflecting on the challenges and successes of high school, Tiffany is quick to give thanks to outstanding educators who have pushed her forward, such as SHS’s instrumental educators, Chad Rose (band) and Razmick Sarkissian (orchestra).
“(Rose) has presented me with a lot of challenges that have helped me grow, and I work hard for that," Tiffany said. "He has allowed me to take on more of a leadership role in our percussion ensemble.”
Rose is glowing in his praise for Tiffany, as well.
“She is a very passionate musician and outstanding leader," Rose said. "I found her leadership invaluable this year. She has helped our beginners transition into their first year in percussion and they have grown exponentially since the beginning of the year, in no small part due to her work.”
Tiffany has been a member of the SHS percussion ensemble and pep band for the past three years.
In addition to her love of music, Tiffany has a passion for baking. She is currently employed at Andi’s Coffee and Bakery and appreciates the mentorship of her supervisor, Afton, describing her as a hardworking, determined and kind person who provides valuable guidance.
Tiffany also thanks her parents, Brad and Kathy Tiffany, for fostering and encouraging a strong work ethic that drives her forward today.
“I was taught to work hard for the things I want. I know if I put in the work, I can be successful” she said.
Additionally, Tiffany cites her older brothers as incredible role models and is grateful for their support.
While she is currently weighing possible destinations for her collegiate studies, Tiffany intends to study music technology and music engineering, to further develop the skills and passions she has gained from SHS.