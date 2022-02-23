SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s utilities infrastructure has the capacity to support the city for decades, Utilities Director Dan Roberts said, but it’s time to begin planning for the future.
During a report to Sheridan City Council Monday, Roberts shared the current capacity of the city’s water, sewer and solid waste infrastructure. While there are no immediate needs, planning for the future of these systems remains key, especially as the city population continues to grow, Roberts said.
Chief among the city’s priorities should be its sewer system, particularly its water treatment plant, Roberts said. The treatment plant is designed to treat up to 4.4 million gallons of wastewater per day. Based on current wastewater usage and the city’s master plan, it is anticipated the city will reach that capacity in 20 years, Roberts said.
Roberts said a good rule of thumb is to begin construction on the next phase of a project once an entity has reached 85% capacity — or 3.52 million gallons — in the current facility. At the current rate of growth, the current water treatment plant should reach 85% capacity by 2029, Roberts said.
For now, the city plans to update the sewer master plan, which was last updated in 2008. That plan will outline specific projects and sewer needs for the future of Sheridan.
“It could honestly be a second plant based on where we’re growing,” Roberts said. “...But we’ll evaluate that in the master plan.”
The sewer master plan will also identify potential funding sources for future expansion, Roberts said.
Meanwhile, the biggest limiting factor for the city’s water system is water supply, Roberts said. The city has access to water from a variety of sources including the Park Reservoir, Goose Creek and multiple lakes. Those combined water rights currently allow for up to 17.1 million gallons of water usage a day. Currently, there are 3.92 gallons of unused water rights each day, Roberts said.
Those unused water rights are enough to serve an additional 5,665 single-family residential households in Sheridan, Roberts said. At the current rate of city growth, the current water supply will reach capacity in roughly 38 years.
“Seeking an additional supply for the future should be our No. 1 goal,” Roberts said. “…We don’t need to panic and run around like the sky is falling because that’s a long time. But it’s our water supply, so we’ve got to start planning now, since these projects can take a long time to accomplish...It’s not too soon to start that planning process.”
Roberts said the city continues to purchase water rights from Park Reservoir, but the city’s recently completed master plan points to Lake DeSmet as its long-term source of future water. Roberts said the city should request a Level II study from the Wyoming Water Development Commission next year. This study would determine the feasibility and cost of obtaining water rights from Lake DeSmet.
The city remains strongest in its solid waste capacity. Thanks to a variety of new cells planned in the coming years, the current landfill is expected to last to 2078, Roberts said.
“I won’t be around then, but my hope is we will be disposing of waste in a much different way than burying it by the time we reach that,” Roberts said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
In a 4-2 vote, the council voted to approve an amendment to a project partnership agreement between the city and the Army Corps of Engineers, increasing the cost of the Goose Creek ecosystem restoration project by $2.86 million for a total of $10.62 million.
The cost change is largely a side-effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city engineer Hanns Mercer said, including cost increases for materials, supplies and resources because of limited availability.
Councilors Kristen Jennings and Clint Beaver voted against the amendment. Councilor Shawn Day was absent from the meeting.