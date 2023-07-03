SHERIDAN — Dedicating 2,500 hours in 10 months to one project is not for the faint of heart, diorama artist Tom Warnke said. Working an average of 11-hour days, Warnke has created a plethora of dioramas displayed in the Sheridan area and beyond, all dedicated to honoring past events. One of the most notable displays in Sheridan, however, includes the diorama of General Crook’s camp in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room.
Warnke, originally, wanted to create a diorama of the Rosebud Battle, taking the idea to the Sheridan County Museum. After accepting the plan, Warnke got started on the construction of the diorama.
Warnke created the diorama to portray one of the many scenes during the Sioux War of 1876. The war included a series of battles between the Lakota Sioux and their North Cheyenne allies wand the United States government and its Crow, Shoshone and Arikara allies. One of the causes of the conflict included the discovery of gold in the Black Hills. The U.S. government first aimed to bar settlers and miners with the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868; however, that plan did not succeed. As a result, the government offered to purchase the Black Hills from the Lakota. When the Lakota refused, the commissioner of Indian Affairs decreed that all Sioux must return to their reservations by Jan. 31, 1876, or face military action.
“The deadline passed without compliance, and on February 8, 1876, General Philip H. Sheridan telegraphed brigadier generals Alfred Terry and George Crook to commence a coordinated campaign against the Indians, now designated as hostiles,” Wyoming Room Manager Debra Raver wrote in a pamphlet detailing the diorama and its history. “Terry fielded two columns from the north, and Crook led the third column from the south in an attempt to surround the Indians and prevent their escape. They were to take whatever actions necessary to force hostiles to return to their reservations.”
Eventually, General Crook conducted three major operations during the 1876 campaign. The Big Horn and Yellowstone Expedition was the second operation, taking place from May 28 to Oct. 24. This operation included major fighting on Rosebud Creek and at Slim Buttes.
“Prior to marching on the Big Horn and Yellowstone Expedition, Crook had arranged for any Crow and Shoshone allies to join his command on the east side of the Big Horn Mountains at the junction of the Goose Creeks,” Raver wrote. “After mistakenly marching down Prairie Dog Creek and skirmishing with a small band of warriors on the Tongue River, Crook marched his command 17 miles southwest to the forks of Goose Creek, near downtown present-day Sheridan, Wyoming. Naming the encampment ‘Camp Cloud Peak,’ Crook’s 1,025 men, almost 1,900 mules and horses, and 103 wagons bivouacked here from June 11 to June 15, 1876.”
Crook often moved his camp to replenish exhausted forage for the animals. Between his arrival and departure on Aug. 4, Crook camped at 13 sites between Little Goose Creek and Tongue River.
One of Crook’s camps landed directly over the library’s The Wyoming Room, making a perfect subject for a diorama.
“Using the sketch of General Crook’s artist who drew the picture of ‘Camp Cloud Peak’ I arranged the layout, on the diorama, again to my interpretation,” Warnke said. “There are no contour maps that show elevations less than 20 feet in height so I had to spend many hours driving around that area of town to get a feel for the terrain changes. I did my best to show this aspect to create an interesting profile.”
There were an estimated four to five reporters in the area, all recording the layout and actions of the camp, leaving a perfect resource for individuals like Warnke.
Warnke used Court House Hill, as it was known, as a focal point. Connie Robison painted the entire backdrop, instructed to make it emerald green. Using a 15 mm scale, Warnke estimated where Scott, Gould, Main, Brooks and Smith streets were located during the time.
The most difficult part in creating any diorama, Warnke said, is mastering the scale. Warnke works to find that balance between displaying all the action in one plot and not making it feel too crowded. He finds it difficult to get all the action in one place as many of the events were miles away from each other.
To represent the plentiful vegetation in the area, Warnke used many formerly living plants. He also retrieves any items such as sticks or stones from the location the diorama represents.
“It is not just Tom Warnke,” Warnke said. “The dioramas are so detailed that I could not do it all by myself. People come in and help. It takes a village.”
All miniatures such as people and structures are ordered; however, all pieces must be painted to look as realistic as possible. All of the wagons located on the diorama of General Crook’s camp were taken apart and reassembled several times before finding their resting spot on the diorama.
Warnke uses a clear gel material to create the water features. The material dries fairly slowly, allowing Warnke plenty of time to shape the water to his desire.
All of the pieces on the diorama are placed one at a time, creating a realistic scene of the past.
“It has a lot of detail like a man fishing,” Raver said. “There is a man to the left shouting to call attention to the man fishing to tell him there is actually a rattlesnake on the rock. If you had a magnifying glass, you could see there is a little snake.”
He first created the two-part diorama for the Sheridan County Museum; however, after staffing changes, the diorama was no longer needed in the space. Warnke was then left with the 4-by-9-foot diorama, unsure about its resting location.
“I went down to The Wyoming Room to thank Judy Slack for everything she had done for me for researching and she said, ‘If they do not want it, we do,’” Warnke said.
On June 14, 2014, Warnke placed the diorama of General Crook’s Camp in the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room.
“Placed within eyesight of our front entrance, it continues to draw passersby into the room as well as students, tourists and researchers interested in engaging more interactively with the history of this area,” Raver said. “It has given us an opportunity to engage in community conversations about our territorial days and to invite questions and perspectives from patrons within the larger context of westward expansion tied to the various battles along the Bozeman.”