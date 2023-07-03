SHERIDAN — Dedicating 2,500 hours in 10 months to one project is not for the faint of heart, diorama artist Tom Warnke said. Working an average of 11-hour days, Warnke has created a plethora of dioramas displayed in the Sheridan area and beyond, all dedicated to honoring past events. One of the most notable displays in Sheridan, however, includes the diorama of General Crook’s camp in the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room. 

Warnke, originally, wanted to create a diorama of the Rosebud Battle, taking the idea to the Sheridan County Museum. After accepting the plan, Warnke got started on the construction of the diorama.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you