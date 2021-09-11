SHERIDAN — With hunting seasons getting underway across Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials are reminding hunters to consult a current copy of regulations for the species they intend to hunt and familiarize themselves with the rules before heading to the field.
Season dates or other license limitations can change from year to year, so be sure to refer to the regulations, even if you have hunted in the same hunt area for many years. If you are unclear on any regulation, call your local warden or your local regional Game and Fish office.
Most hunters follow hunting laws and regulations. Occasionally, however, some folks inadvertently or intentionally run afoul of the law. Below is a list of how to avoid violating Wyoming game laws.
1. Tag your harvest. Every big game, trophy game and wild turkey license has a carcass coupon attached. Each license has the tagging instructions printed on the coupon. There are four steps to properly “tag” big game, trophy game or wild turkey:
• Detach the carcass coupon from the license.
• Date the carcass coupon by cutting out the entire date and month of the kill.
• Sign the carcass coupon (but not before harvest).
• Attach the coupon to the carcass before leaving the site of the kill.
• The coupon may be removed during transportation to prevent its loss, but it must be in possession of the person accompanying the carcass.
2. Keep evidence of gender. Many Wyoming hunting licenses require the taking of a specific sex of animal. There are also season dates in some hunt areas when only a specific sex of animal can be taken. To satisfy the proof of sex requirement the regulation states: “in areas where the taking of any big game animal is restricted to a specific sex of animal, either the visible external sex organs, head or antlers shall accompany the animal as a whole or edible portion thereof.”
3. Get your conservation stamp. Hunters and anglers must purchase a conservation stamp to hunt and fish in Wyoming. There are exceptions for holders of a pioneer license or daily licenses. Those individuals should refer to regulations for details.
4. Don’t shoot from a vehicle. It is illegal to take or pursue any game species from a motorized vehicle. This includes ATVs and snowmobiles. Hunters possessing a disabled hunter permit issued by WGFD are exempt from this requirement.
5. Don’t shoot from a public road. It is illegal to shoot a firearm or bow from, across or along a public road. A public road is any road that is open to the public for vehicular traffic. The road surface, the area between fences on a fenced public road or highway and the area 30 feet perpendicular to the road surface on unfenced roads is considered the public road. Two-track trails on public land are not considered public roads for this purpose.
6. Know in what area you are hunting. Hunters must know the boundaries of their hunt area, and BLM maps are an excellent source for information. There are also many online applications to assist hunters. If you have questions about a specific boundary, talk to your local game warden or biologist.
7. Avoid trespassing.
Hunters must have permission from the landowner to cross or hunt on private land. Game and Fish recommends licensees obtain the signature of the landowner, lessee or agent of the landowner as evidence that permission to hunt has been granted.
8. Wear fluorescent orange/fluorescent pink clothing. Big game and trophy game rifle and muzzleloader hunters are required to wear one exterior garment of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink. This also applies to archery hunters hunting during the rifle season. This could be a hat, shirt, jacket, coat, vest or sweater. Bird hunters on Game and Fish Wildlife Habitat Management Areas are also required to wear hunter orange/pink. Fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink camouflage is legal.
9. Have your hunter safety card. No person born on or after Jan. 1, 1966, may take any wildlife by the use of firearms on land other than that of his/her own family unless they possess and can exhibit a hunter safety card or are enrolled in the Game and Fish Hunter Mentor Program.
10. Know if you need a special management permit. Pheasant hunters are reminded that a Special Pheasant Management Permit is required to hunt Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and walk-in hunting areas stocked with pheasants. These stamps are available for $15.50 at any license vendor.
If you witness a potential wildlife violation, write down as many details as you can, such as the time and location of the violation, a physical description of any vehicles (including the license plate number) or people involved. Photos and videos are particularly valuable.
Information can then be relayed to a warden through our Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). It is available 24 hours a day and on holidays. You can also report violations by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) or by logging into the Game and Fish website and clicking on the law enforcement link.
Anyone reporting a tip can remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a monetary reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.