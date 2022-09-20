Editor's Note

This is the fourth installment of a seven-part series reported throughout 2022 explaining the Title 25 process in Wyoming, including issues within the system and how it impacts the lives of Wyoming residents.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital was not designed to accommodate people in mental health crisis. It does not operate an acute psychiatric unit; it does not offer — and is not designed to offer — inpatient psychiatric services. 

Despite this, SMH accepted approximately 150 patients held under Title 25 in 2021, hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. 

