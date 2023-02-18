TJ Watkins_MARLY.jpg
TJ Watkins prepares for his international trip with Music Celebrations International June 17 through July 1.

 Courtesy Photo | Jonalee Watkins

SHERIDAN — Through Music Celebrations International, Tongue River Middle School eighth-grade student TJ Watkins looks forward to taking part in a concert tour around Europe, playing tenor saxophone. 

TJ started playing the alto saxophone in sixth grade, moving into tenor his eighth-grade year. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

