SHERIDAN — Through Music Celebrations International, Tongue River Middle School eighth-grade student TJ Watkins looks forward to taking part in a concert tour around Europe, playing tenor saxophone.
TJ started playing the alto saxophone in sixth grade, moving into tenor his eighth-grade year.
“At our school in sixth grade we could either take band or choir, so I chose band,” TJ said. “The music teacher let us try every instrument as well.”
The main difference between alto and tenor is the tone. Tenor can get much deeper and it is a larger instrument compared to the alto.
TJ was first nominated at the beginning of the year by Tongue River Middle School choir and band teacher Dawn Kenneda. Watkins is looking forward to broadening his worldview.
“I nominated him because he was the top of his class,” Kenneda said.
Students from eighth to 12th grades can be nominated to participate in the tour. Any student that is nominated has the option to join the group; there is no selection process. Music Celebrations International works with all states to bring a wide variety of students.
Students in Wyoming nominated for this year’s tour will meet in Laramie to practice the weekend they depart. TJ will be sent the music in April so he can practice beforehand. The trip spans from June 17 to July 1. In Europe, students switch from playing music at concerts to touring the countries they visit.
The students will perform five times on the trip in outdoor amphitheaters. They plan to visit Munich, Salzburg, Austria, Rome, Venice, Florence and Luca, TJ’s mother Jonalee Watkins said.
“This is a great opportunity to see Europe and share our music,” TJ said.
Watkins plans to travel with her son. Additional chaperones are present on the trip.
To be able to go on the tour, TJ set up a GoFundMe titled “Help TJ get to Europe for Middle School Band.” A friend of the Watkins family set up the account. In total, the family has to raise $5,000 to participate and has raised $1,000 thus far. All students nominated have to pay their own expenses.
“The community has been very generous so far,” Watkins said. “I am personally overwhelmed by all the outpour[ing]. We are very blessed to be in this community.”
Getting closer to departure, the Watkins family looks forward to traveling out of the United States.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” TJ said. “I am excited to see the different cultures and how everything differs from what we see in the U.S.”
Kenneda is looking forward to stories when he comes back.
“This trip will allow him to play with musicians of high caliber,” Kenneda said. “It is a real honor for TJ to go, and I believe this will make him a better musician.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.