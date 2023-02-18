Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.