SHERIDAN — Codie Henderson has “put down some serious roots,” in Sheridan.
Originally from Colorado, Henderson received his law degree from the University of Wyoming College of Law. He was brought to Sheridan by a clerkship with then-4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn.
After a year working for Fenn, he joined Davis and Cannon’s Sheridan office in 2012 and has been in the city since. His work for the firm has a broad range because, he said, it’s difficult to specialize in any given area of law in Wyoming.
“There’s just not enough attorneys, there’s not a big enough (State) Bar for you to specialize in too many things,” Henderson said. “We’re a general practice firm, (and) I’m the epitome of a general practice attorney. So, divorces, real estate, I do quite a bit of aircraft stuff, construction defect, product liability, general litigation, trust disputes, corporate disputes, you name it.”
With his status as a lawyer, Henderson has given back to the community pro bono, which means “for the public good,” or “the offering of free services,” according to Georgetown University. Henderson said he likes to be working on at least one pro bono divorce case at any given time.
“I don’t think people take them seriously enough,” Henderson said. “I think that people deserve good representation because a divorce, it involves every part of your life. It’s your vehicles, your property, your kids, your finances, your retirement. And, I feel like in a lot of states and the legal community in general, people think they’re secondhand cases.”
Henderson’s pro bono work has expanded beyond divorce cases, as he has done work for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, though his involvement with the theater goes beyond legal work. He played a small role as a sailor in ‘The Producers,’ and has built sets and done backstage work, as well.
Henderson also joined the WYO Theater Board of Directors in 2022. On the board, he has been helping write the bylaws and doing administrative work.
“I avoided being on a board for a very long time, just because of their time commitments,” Henderson said. “But, that part has been pretty rewarding.”
His background as an attorney is helpful to the WYO Theater board in more ways than one, WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler said. He is often the go-to person with any legal questions, but his background away from the performing arts is helpful to the board as well.
“His viewpoints and perspectives come from a different place… which is super refreshing,” Butler said.
Henderson said he’s in Sheridan for the long haul.
“They’re going to have to throw me out at this point,” he said.