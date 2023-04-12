DAYTON — Tongue River Artist Residency's fifth season is in progress now through October with twelve new artists-in-residence spanning the fields of visual, multimedia and interdisciplinary arts, costume design, filmmaking, performance arts and writing.
Presentations for the public will be hosted by Tongue River Residency at Gallery on Main in Dayton, 308 Main St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a pre-talk menu available at 4:30 p.m.
The presentation schedule is as follows:
• April 13, Celeste Cooning, visual artist
• May 10, Madeleine Joyce, performer/filmmaker and Olivia Hamilton, visual artist
• May 24, Ben Miller, artist
• June 8, Katie Klingsporn, writer
• June 29, Meng Jin, writer
• July 19, Libby Rosa, artist/curator
• Aug. 10, Craig Wilkins, author/architect/academic
• Aug. 31, Jenene Nagy, painter
• Sept. 14, Sophia DiRenna, multimedia artist
• Sept. 28, Vivian Krishnan, artist/costume designer
• Oct. 26, Maria Michails, interdisciplinary artist