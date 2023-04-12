Unknown.jpeg
Courtesy photo

DAYTON — Tongue River Artist Residency's fifth season is in progress now through October with twelve new artists-in-residence spanning the fields of visual, multimedia and interdisciplinary arts, costume design, filmmaking, performance arts and writing.

Presentations for the public will be hosted by Tongue River Residency at Gallery on Main in Dayton, 308 Main St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a pre-talk menu available at 4:30 p.m.

