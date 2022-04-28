DAYTON — The Tongue River Artist Residency program has kicked off its fourth season. The program will feature 12 artists, including painters, digital media artists, filmmakers, installation artists, writers, poets, a fiber artist and an activist artist throughout the summer and fall.
Presentations for the public will be hosted by Tongue River Residency at Gallery on Main in Dayton.
The following is a schedule of presentations by the artists and when they will be in residence.
• April 22 - May 6: Janelle Adamska, artist and poet
Presentation: May 4, 5:30 p.m.
• May 8-31: Carla Diaz, fiction writer
Presentation: May 26, 5:30 p.m.
• June 1-12: Anne Laughlin, author
Presentation: June 9, 5:30 p.m.
• June 14-30: George Middleton, paintings of nature and spirit
Presentation: June 29, 5:30 p.m.
• July 5-30: Jasmine Green, activist artist
Presentation: July 21, 5:30 p.m.
• Aug. 1-14: Phillip Shabazz, writer/poet
Presentation: Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m.
• Aug. 16-30: Debbie Alley, fiber artist
Presentation: Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m.
• Sept. 1-15: Gibson & Recorder, filmmaker/installation artists
SAGE reception: Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m., presentation TBA
• Sept. 17-Oct. 7: Saskia Fleishman, painter, and Jack Gray, digital media artist and filmmaker
Presentation: Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.
• Oct. 9-29: Maxim Loskutoff, author
Presentation: Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m.