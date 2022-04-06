SHERIDAN — As a reminder, Tongue River and Cliff Dwellers caves will close April 15 through Aug. 31 to protect mother bats and their babies. These caves are currently open to individuals that register. Other significant caves in the Bighorn National Forest will be open April 16 through Oct. 14.
Registration is required to enter caves in the Bighorn National Forest and is completed through the Bighorn National Forest website by selecting “recreation,” then “cave registration” in quick links, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
“Thanks to cave protections, our visitors are reporting very positive cave experiences this year,” said Amy Ormseth, Tongue District ranger. “Additionally, permitted cave researchers that have been visiting the Tongue River Cave for over 50 years describe an impressive reduction in litter and the return of cave-dwelling wildlife.”
The seasonal closures are based on monitoring data and a better understanding of how bats use caves in the Bighorn National Forest.
After the 2019 discovery of a maternity roost of Townsend’s big-eared bats in Tongue River Cave, scientists were able to monitor bat activity during the temporary cave closure. It was also found that few bats were utilizing Tongue River and Cliff Dwellers caves for hibernating. Maternity roosts are areas essential for female bats with pups to live protected from predators and disturbances that can hinder their babies’ growth and development.
As a reminder, anyone that enters a cave in the Bighorn National Forest is required to submit a mandatory registration form that can be found, along with more information on caves, on the Forest website at fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
For additional information, contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.