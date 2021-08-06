DAYTON — Access to Tongue River Cave will resume Sept. 1, 2021.
In 2019, Tongue River Cave was closed due to the discovery of a maternity roost of Townsend’s big-eared bat, a sensitive species. To comply with standards in the 2005 Revised Bighorn National Forest Land Management Plan, Forest officials closed the cave to human entry.
According to a press release from the Bighorn National Forest, the closure allowed the bats to rear their pups undisturbed. Monitoring for the sensitive bat species occurred during the summer of 2020 and continues in 2021. Monitoring will determine the use of the cave by bats and will guide future cave management decisions.
In addition to monitoring use by bats, surveillance of the area noted vandalism and damage to the sensitive cave ecosystem. Vandalism to the cave closure and a break-in occurred in early July 2021, resulting in expensive repairs to federal property and suspected mineral theft. The closure from April 15 through July 31 has been extended through Aug. 31.
When the Tongue River Cave reopens, entry will be regulated through the Tongue Ranger District by obtaining a passcode to open the locked gate. Anyone that enters a cave in the Bighorn National Forest is required to submit a mandatory registration form that can be found, along with further information on caves, on the forest website.
For more information, contact the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.