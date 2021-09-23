RANCHESTER — Tongue River Elementary School joined a small list of Wyoming elementary schools to be honored as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
TRE and Powell Middle School were the only two Wyoming schools to receive the award for 2021. TRE’s award is based on exemplary high performance as measured by the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona in a prepared statement on the honor. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.
“Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better,” Cardona added.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
TRE Principal Annie Griffin, Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride and a member of the school’s teaching staff will travel to Washington, D.C., in November to officially receive the award and be presented with the National Blue Ribbon Flag.
“This is a huge honor for our TRE Family and for the Tongue River community,” Griffin said. “Our vision is to ‘be known for both our kindness and our academics,’ this national award signifies we have met our vision. Our students and staff work to educate the whole child and believe social emotional health and academic success go hand in hand.
“To have earned the highest national award presented to schools is something that makes us all stand a bit taller and hold our heads a bit higher,” Griffin added. “We are proud to be TRE Eagles.”
According to Kilbride, only 32 elementary schools in Wyoming have received the award, which dates back to 1982. Big Horn High School won the award in 2011 and is the only other school in SCSD1 to be named a Blue Ribbon school.
“It is a huge honor for sure, as very few schools receive it,” Kilbride said. “We have never felt the need to market our schools, as our reputation speaks for itself. The schools in Sheridan County are all very good, and the people of Sheridan County are fortunate to have access to such high quality institutes of learning.”
Kilbride added the honor validates the work by SCSD1 staff to meet the needs of all students.
“We believe in the Professional Learning Communities process, where it is the responsibility of everyone in the organization to work collaboratively to make sure our students are learning at high levels,” Kilbride said. “It's not about ‘my’ kids. They're ‘our’ kids.
“We currently have three of our secondary schools going through PLC Cohort training this year, and our elementary schools have been doing it for years,” he added. “I firmly believe we will have another Blue Ribbon to display in the near future, thanks to the dedication of our staff members believing in the PLC process and believing the responsibility to get our kids across the finish line belongs to all of us.”
According to Griffin, the TRE staff celebrated the announcement of the award Tuesday with a presentation to thank staff members, followed by a special breakfast and a second presentation with students highlighting their role in winning the award.
“I believe our tightening of the PLC process, our ability to know where every child is in terms of understanding the content, as well as an increased focus on the social and emotional health of our students, is what has made all the difference,” Griffin said. “Our culture of being the TRE family has really made a huge difference, as well.
“We have a culture of kindness and inclusiveness that we all feel very fortunate to be a part of,” she added. “Our entire staff wraps around our students from the custodial and kitchen staff, all support staff, to teachers to me. We know them by name and care about them as learners but most importantly as people.”
The school is also planning a fun field day for this Thursday, with a community reception Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
“This is a huge award and an important award not only for TRE but for our community,” Griffin said. “It shows people that they can be proud of the fact that they send their child to one of the very best schools in the nation.”