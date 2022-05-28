DAYTON — For the past four years, Samara Kennedy has made the daily drive from her home in Wyola across the Wyoming-Montana border to attend Tongue River High School. This year will mark the end of Kennedy’s daily journey; she’ll graduate from TRHS — after many challenges — May 29.
In many ways, Kennedy is a typical high school student. She hikes and plays basketball. She enjoys hanging out with her friends, especially when they make a trip to Billings. She often babysits her little cousin and niece.
But Kennedy has taken on caregiving responsibilities most high school students would never consider.
Starting at the end of elementary school, Kennedy and her siblings — one older, two younger — were raised by her grandparents. Kennedy’s mother was in and out of her life, her father left while she was in elementary school, and her grandmother worked long hours.
So Kennedy filled a role: she became a parental figure — a caregiver — in her home. She cooked and cleaned for her siblings. When her grandmother’s leg and foot had to be amputated, Kennedy stepped in to care for her, helping her move around the house and cooking for the family.
Because of the care she had to provide for her family members, Kennedy said high school has been incredibly challenging and an opportunity to learn about herself. She became self-sufficient and organized, responsible and caring.
“It’s [shown] me how to be more of a parent even if my parents weren’t there,” Kennedy said.
She found support in TRHS staff and teachers. Kathleen Worman, a TRHS special education teacher, assisted Kennedy academically and was always there when she needed help, Kennedy said.
Meanwhile, Sheridan County School District 1 Social Worker Michele Fritz offered mental health support and helped her learn skills to cope with everything going on at home for Kennedy.
After building a rapport with Kennedy’s family members and listening to the high-schooler’s story, Fritz said she was able to support Kennedy through the tough times she experienced in high school. To Fritz, Kennedy embodies resilience.
“When I think about success, I think about Samara,” Fritz said. “Despite all of the barriers and the cards stacked against [her] graduating from high school, she has prevailed.”
Kennedy leaned on her siblings for support. She confided in them, and they, in turn, gave her the drive to keep moving toward her high school diploma.
“They’re the reason why I’m here,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy will attend Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, Montana, next year with hopes to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in social work. She said she hopes to use the degree to help other young people who have been in situations like hers.
One day, Kennedy will be able to share a lesson she learned as she reflected on her time and efforts at Tongue River High School: “In the end, it’ll all be worth it.”