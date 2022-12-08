RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School held an assembly Wednesday to recognize the victory of the Decepticons robotics team at the Wyoming State Robotics Competition in Casper. The win at the state competition qualifies the Decepticons for the World Competition in Houston, Texas.
Susie Fisher, science teacher at TRMS and coach of the robotics team, said the robotics program provides more for students than just an opportunity to tinker with robots.
“The robotics program is really designed to create problem solvers and hopefully create engineers,” Fisher said, adding the team completes missions with their robots, writes their own code and participates in innovation projects which require team members to find ways to solve real world problems through their work in robotics.
Fisher said the win is especially exciting as this is the first year TRMS has offered a robotics program.
“It’s all first-year robotics students so there’s no one who knows what they’re doing, they’re all just learning,” Fisher said. “The parents, as well as myself, were just baffled. It was pretty awesome.”
The Decepticons team, comprised of students Vance Schmaus, Wyatt Balius, Kade Shideman and Nehemiah Cote, expressed ample excitement toward the victory and the upcoming World Competition in Houston. However, the victory did not come easy.
“I feel pretty good about state but it started out kind of bad. We did a couple scrimmages and we got dead last in the very first scrimmage. In the second scrimmage we bumped up to second place and then at state, we won,” Schmaus said.
“It was surprising when I first had to ask my dad [for help] a couple of times to get it right,” Balius said. “I didn’t think we were going to get there.”
“I was excited,” Shideman said. “We didn’t really get first in any events except for [state].”
Cote cut straight to the point.
Fisher said robotics competitions are few and far between in Wyoming, providing scarce opportunities for the teams to compete. TRMS had to plan their own scrimmages leading up to the state competition.
“I knew that our kids needed a competition or else it doesn’t really make sense… so I scheduled two scrimmages, one with Buffalo and one with Big Horn,” Fisher said. “Until we’d gone to a scrimmage against Buffalo, the kids were motivated sometimes and maybe not as motivated other times.
“When we had a scrimmage and they got to see how they ranked and how well they did, then they were like, ‘Oh, I understand the big picture here, I understand what I need to fix,’” she continued. “It just really helped our students… for our winning team it really lit the fire of getting better and wanting to do their best.”
Fisher said the robotics program provides a place to land for students who need somewhere to fit in.
“It kind of gets a group of kids who maybe don’t always have a thing,” Fisher said. “That’s not always true, but a lot of the time it’s students who are kind of searching for something that they can belong to, so it’s fun to have a robotics program.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.