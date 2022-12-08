RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School held an assembly Wednesday to recognize the victory of the Decepticons robotics team at the Wyoming State Robotics Competition in Casper. The win at the state competition qualifies the Decepticons for the World Competition in Houston, Texas.

Susie Fisher, science teacher at TRMS and coach of the robotics team, said the robotics program provides more for students than just an opportunity to tinker with robots.

