SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Valley Veterans Memorial Wall at Tongue River Middle School is constantly growing and changing as students carry on the legacy of what those who came before them worked to build.

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the Government Affairs Committee held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 24 at the memorial wall to officially present it to the community. The wall has been in the works since 2020 and was funded entirely through charitable donations and fundraising efforts by TRMS students.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

