SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Valley Veterans Memorial Wall at Tongue River Middle School is constantly growing and changing as students carry on the legacy of what those who came before them worked to build.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the Government Affairs Committee held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 24 at the memorial wall to officially present it to the community. The wall has been in the works since 2020 and was funded entirely through charitable donations and fundraising efforts by TRMS students.
The idea for the project was inspired by the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony — but a few years ago, students in teacher Robert Griffin’s social studies class decided they wanted to go the extra mile to honor veterans. Griffin no longer works at TRMS, and the original group of students that spearheaded the memorial are now in high school, but it continues to flourish under the care of each new class.
Jeremy Smith, business manager for Sheridan County School District 1, said the goal of the wall is for it to never truly be complete. He hopes each new class of students will contribute something different to the memorial — whether it be physical or virtual.
Smith said students hope to soon raise enough funds to add benches to the memorial site and to fill in any empty spaces around the granite slabs. He said the website is updated by students in seventh-and eighth-grade social studies classes at TRMS, and it will eventually feature content such as videos of students reading letters to veterans. A new sign with a QR code linking visitors to the memorial’s website will be added to the memorial this summer.
“The students who had the vision and did the work and are carrying on the project are special, and they represent what our kids are like,” Smith said. “We are very, very proud of their work, and it sort of inspires us all to be better.”
Jodi Hartley, marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the pride felt by all in attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Members of the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee felt it was a full circle moment, as students had presented their idea for the memorial to the committee when the project was in its initial planning stages.
“The chamber members who were out there, and our ambassadors … a lot of them are veterans,” Hartley said. “So there’s a lot of pride … that the students want to show that kind of appreciation.”
Hartley also pointed out as maintenance and enhancements continue to the memorial, fundraising efforts by TRMS students will continue. Smith said many donations have come in the form of in-kind donations, such as construction to the wall. Cash donations can be made at https://trveteransmemorial.stu.sheridan1.org/donations.
“It’s never going to be done. There’s always more to add to the story,” Smith said. “I think that was the beauty of their vision.”
