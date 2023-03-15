RANCHESTER — Development of a pathway connecting Ranchester and Dayton is underway.
Jeff Barron, a Ranchester councilor and civil department manager for WWC Engineering, said the development is currently in the second phase, which includes the design of the pathway. The pathway would provide a safe walkway along U.S. Highway 14 between the towns.
Erin Kilbride, former executive director of Tongue River Valley Community Center and Tongue River Valley resident, said the first phase of the project was a feasibility study, which can be found at trpathway.org; the third phase will be construction of the pathway.
The construction is currently expected to cost between $3.5-4.5 million. The communities hope to fund it through Transportation Alternative Program grants. TAP grants are federal funds distributed by Wyoming Department of Transportation.
“I’m proud to say and thankful to say that (WYDOT) is in favor of this great project,” Kilbride said.
Barron said the design of the pathway has cost about $250,000, also funded by TAP grants. He said WWC Engineering’s job is to have a complete design.
“Our job right now is to create a design that’s ready for construction,” Barron said. “...The reason for that is WYDOT is very interested in having a project that is shovel ready. So, when they issue these funds, they want to put (the funds) to construction and in the community right away. They don’t want to have a partial design that then takes years to finish.”
Each community involved can apply for TAP grant funding for the project, and grants are capped at $1 million per applicant.
“In the cases of the town of Ranchester, the town of Dayton and potentially the county, they can each apply for a TAP grant for this project at ($1 million) each,” Barron said.
Barron said construction will likely come in phases, especially if a municipality does not have its application awarded.
Several members of the public in attendance expressed concern about the cost associated with initial construction and maintenance of the pathway. Barron said construction would only require a 9.51% match from the towns for the TAP grant, which would be about $95,000 if awarded the full $1 million. Maintenance would cost an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 between the two towns.
Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said the town already has money set aside for the project.
“We have $300,000 set aside for this specific project,” Clark said. “It’s part of our budget, as part of our growth plan, as part of our development plan.”
At the end of the public meeting, the room was filled with raised hands in favor of the pathway’s construction. Roughly five people raised their hands in opposition.
“I’m not in favor of this project at all,” Dale Koch said. “...It’s a project that will never produce anything or bring anything into our community other than more people.”
Ranchester clerk-treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley said the project brings the community together.
“It’s not a Dayton thing, it’s not a Ranchester thing,” she said. “This is the entire valley and bringing the valley together.”
TAP grant applications are due April 17, though the municipalities hope to have their applications submitted earlier, representatives said Tuesday.