RANCHESTER — Development of a pathway connecting Ranchester and Dayton is underway.

Jeff Barron, a Ranchester councilor and civil department manager for WWC Engineering, said the development is currently in the second phase, which includes the design of the pathway. The pathway would provide a safe walkway along U.S. Highway 14 between the towns.

