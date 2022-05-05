DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Scholarship Fund recently announced its 2022 scholarship awardees.
The TRVSF has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education to the following group of Tongue River High School students:
Maya Fritz
Katelyn Kalasinksy
Madeline Hill
Camden Kilbride
Jane Pendergast
Zia Robbins
Jonathan Wheeler
Lorren Olsen
Mikenna Brown
Garret Ostler
Eli Cummins
Lexie May
Wyatt Ostler
The TRVSF is a community-driven legacy that strives to encourage and promote the values of stewardship, integrity, empowerment and community. Donations can be made at trvsf.org.