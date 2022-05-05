TRVSF

The Tongue River Valley Scholarship Fund has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education.

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Scholarship Fund recently announced its 2022 scholarship awardees.

The TRVSF has committed $45,000 in funds this year, awarding scholarships for additional post-high school education to the following group of Tongue River High School students:

Maya Fritz

Katelyn Kalasinksy

Madeline Hill

Camden Kilbride

Jane Pendergast

Zia Robbins

Jonathan Wheeler

Lorren Olsen

Mikenna Brown

Garret Ostler

Eli Cummins

Lexie May

Wyatt Ostler

The TRVSF is a community-driven legacy that strives to encourage and promote the values of stewardship, integrity, empowerment and community. Donations can be made at trvsf.org.

