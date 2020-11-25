DAYTON — Although the traditional Turkey Trot in Sheridan has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tongue River Valley Community Center will still host its Turkey Trot Thanksgiving day.
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, TRVCC staff will host a 5K run/walk for anyone wishing to join. The race is No. 2 of the Valley Winter 5K Series.
The race costs $5 before race day and $10 on the day of the race. Two non-perishable food items may also be donated to the Community Food Drive.
Participants are encouraged to wear a turkey costume, as a prize will be awarded for the best attire.
For more information or to register online, see trvcc.org.
TRVCC is located at 1100 Main Street in Dayton.