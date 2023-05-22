Adult Gym_MARLY.jpg

Tongue River Twisters adult gymnastics team prepares for upcoming national competition in April 2024.

SHERIDAN — For those older than 18 wishing to tumble and spin on the bars, Tongue River Twisters offers an adult gymnastics program. 

“It is honestly the best workout,” Tongue River Twisters coach and participant Morgan Shepardson said. “You do not realize that you are exercising; it is fun. It is a great way to be with a group of like-minded people that will encourage you and build you up.”

