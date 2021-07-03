Today

Sunshine this morning then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny early then becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.