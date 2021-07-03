DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center shared its July schedule Friday with several month-long programs on the calendar for this month, including a youth strength and nutrition program and MakeHer summer day camp.
The strength and nutrition program for youth in sixth through 12th grades will be held Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. July 6 through 29. Participants will learn how to use free weights and circuit machines, as well as fitness nutrition and the importance of a healthy diet. The program costs $25 for TRVCC Dayton members and $35 for non-members.
MakeHer summer day camp begins next week July 6 and runs through July 9 for sixth through eighth graders. From July 19 to 22, third through fifth graders can participate. Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the TRVCC Ranchester with lunch provided.
The MakeHer program is a partnership between the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, the University of Wyoming COE Innovation Center, The University of Wyoming 4-H and the University of Wyoming College of Education. Participants in the camp will explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts through project-based learning such as 3D design and printing, vinyl cutting and custom t-shirt design.
Both boys and girls can register for the MakeHer camp, and the program costs $40 for TRVCC members and $60 for non-members.
TRVCC Dayton will hold Starting New at Golf sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday from July 9 to 30. Ages eight years old to 88 are welcome to participate, and the sessions cost $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Later in the month, TRVCC will host a "Sew Fun" camp for fourth through eighth graders from July 19 to 22. Materials and machines are provided for $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Other camps, activities and programs can be found at trvcc.org.