RANCHESTER — Carly Sanon, executive director of TRVCC, recently surpassed one year of her work at the center. Coming from a similarly rural, small town in Montana, Sanon said she was drawn to the community center by the way it enriched the towns of Ranchester and Dayton, filling several gaps of need for all ages.

“When I was first getting interested in the job and looking at it, it was really shocking to me that two community centers, one in Ranchester and one in Dayton, could be in such small towns,” Sanon said. “I think it’s beneficial for all ages. In a small town like where we’re located, it provides people with things to do… Our winters are long and cold, so having a place where people can gather I think is really important.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

