RANCHESTER — Carly Sanon, executive director of TRVCC, recently surpassed one year of her work at the center. Coming from a similarly rural, small town in Montana, Sanon said she was drawn to the community center by the way it enriched the towns of Ranchester and Dayton, filling several gaps of need for all ages.
“When I was first getting interested in the job and looking at it, it was really shocking to me that two community centers, one in Ranchester and one in Dayton, could be in such small towns,” Sanon said. “I think it’s beneficial for all ages. In a small town like where we’re located, it provides people with things to do… Our winters are long and cold, so having a place where people can gather I think is really important.”
Over the past year, Sanon said the biggest highlight has been working with community members of all ages. Sanon oversees programs from senior fitness to after school enrichment, providing a place to land for students and adults alike. Working with all ages is an integral part of tying a community together, Sanon said.
“If we can have a positive impact on kids as they go through [school] and as they get older and just build that sense of community and what it means to be a community — hard work, sacrifice, treating people nicely, working together — those are the things that we want to continue to build,” Sanon said.
Taking over the brand new position of Director of Operations is Mandy Carroll-Biel. Born and raised in Ranchester, Carroll-Biel attended grade school in what is now the TRVCC Ranchester building and high school in what is now the TRVCC Dayton building, a full-circle tie back to her roots.
“Tongue River is really, really special… The goal was always to get my kids out here. I have two little boys and I wanted them to be a part of this community just because it’s special,” Carroll-Biel said. “We watch out for our own. It’s really tight-knit and pretty magical… It’s a dream to be on this side of things and be a part of the community center and to give back and contribute to this community that helped raise me.”
The community centers provide opportunities for fitness, learning and hobbies of all kinds with exercise rooms, weight rooms, physical therapy, yoga classes, computer access and more, all valuable resources that weren’t always as accessible, Carroll-Biel said.
“There was no community center when I was going to school. We had a couple of Friday programs and then any sport you wanted to play was part of the YMCA, so you were shuffling back and forth [from Sheridan],” Carroll-Biel said. “The options were always limited for these communities that are outliers from Sheridan.”
Looking to the future of TRVCC, Carroll-Biel said she would like to see the centers expand services for children younger than second grade, a demographic of children and families underserved by the lack of daycare and after school programs currently available in Ranchester and Dayton. The barrier to this, Carroll-Biel said, is short staffing and a need for more volunteers.
“We’re just bursting at the seams [with programs]. Everything is still growing and growing and growing and people are all-in on this community center,” Carroll-Biel said. “Every day we have seniors all the way down to our little second graders, so you just see the impact of everyone flowing in and out of here and that’s incredible… I think the sky’s the limit. Truthfully, I think if we can dream it we can build it.”
The TRVCC Ranchester center is located at 124 Dayton St. and the Dayton center is located at 1100 Main St. More information on programs, memberships, volunteering and donations can be found online at trvcc.org.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.