RANCHESTER — The Tongue River Valley will host a parade of lights in Ranchester Saturday.
Starting at 6 p.m., participants will parade down Coffeen to Halbert to Second Avenue to Hardin and back to the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester.
Those wishing to participate should line up at the TRVCC at 5:30 p.m. To sign up, call 307-763-7912 or in person at the Buckhorn.
Following the parade, there will be caroling at Rotary Pond with cookies and apple cider.
The event is free and open to the public.