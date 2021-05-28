DAYTON — With an outpouring of community support and funding from local governments, the design phase of a proposed pathway between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester will move forward.
The design work, which is set to be completed in the next year, will be a big step forward for the long-discussed project, according to Erin Kilbride, who serves as executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center and has been spearheading the pathway project for over a decade.
But the project’s future after the design is completed will largely depend on whether Kilbride and the TR Path Committee can secure the estimated $3.2 million required to construct the pathway.
“I would say the money is absolutely the primary issue right now,” Kilbride said. “The question is whether we can muster up $3.2 million. And there’s always the possibility that the final cost will be higher than that estimate.”
The design phase is expected to cost between $100,000 and $150,000 and will be funded by the towns of Dayton and Ranchester.
As design work moves forward, the TR Path Committee will continue to pursue funding for the project through traditional fundraising as well as grants and loans. Regardless of what happens with funding, the design work will be useful, Kilbride said.
“If it goes forward now, we will have a solid, workable design,” Kilbride said. “If it goes forward in 10 years, we will still have a solid, workable design.”
The pathway project, which would run adjacent to U.S. Highway 14 along the 5 miles between the towns of Dayton and Ranchester, has been a point of conversation in the Tongue River Valley since the 1990s, Kilbride said. After some false starts, the project gained momentum in 2018, when stakeholders like Kilbride, Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark and Brad Bauer of the Sheridan Community Land Trust formed the TR Path Committee.
“There has just been a mass of people coming to the center, saying ‘Wouldn’t this be great?’” Kilbride said.
In June 2020, the committee contracted with WWC Engineering to perform a study to determine the feasibility of building a pathway between the two towns. The study, which was presented to the committee in March, provided an assessment of potential path alignment options, permitting requirements and the estimated cost of the project. It also suggested potential funding sources.
The study identified numerous potential benefits of a pathway, Kilbride said. First and foremost, a pathway would encourage physical activity by providing a safe place for valley residents of all ages to walk and bike. Currently people recreate along U.S. 14 itself, which can be dangerous, Kilbride said.
While a vehicle collision report from 2015 to 2019 indicated there had been no reported pedestrian/vehicle collisions in the area of the proposed pathway, public comments and previous surveys indicated numerous near misses had occurred.
In a public comment given during the feasibility study, Dayton resident Monique Robinson said she supported the pathway for safety reasons.
“I live in Dayton and work in Ranchester,” Robinson said. “In the past, I have felt comfortable riding my bicycle to and from work. Sadly, it does not feel safe any longer due to increased traffic during these peak hours and during the weekend. I am also concerned for the safety of students who ride to school and for athletes who train along the roadway. I support this project.”
WWC also determined the project would increase connectivity between the towns, which could potentially have a positive economic impact on both Ranchester and Dayton.
“Encouraging walking and bicycling can promote great access to local and nearby businesses, supports outdoor recreation business, encourages local travel and tourism to the area and can support additional real estate value,” the study said.
The study also reinforced the overwhelming community support for the project, Kilbride said. Of the 58 comments received, only five were against creation of the pathway. Those against the project expressed concern about the project’s cost, ability to maintain the pathway and whether the pathway would be utilized by a majority of valley residents.
One of the project’s most prominent naysayers has been Dayton Town Councilor Cliff Reed. During first reading of the town’s budget last week, Reedvoted against the budget due to a $75,000 allocation for the pathway project’s design phase.
“I’ve got a serious problem with this,” Reed said during the meeting. “…I’m not willing to spend your (the taxpayers’) money to serve 2 to 5% of the people in this community. When we talk about capital improvements and stuff, what would $150,000 do to (benefit) our pathways, swimming pool and other facilities in this town?”
Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson said the town council as a whole is in support of the project and believes it will receive significantly more usage than Reed expects.
“I think it will be a lot more than that (2%),” Anderson said. “I don’t know whether people like me who are over 70 will use it that much, but for the younger and middle-aged generations, I expect to see it used every day.”
In its preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget, the Dayton Town Council has allocated $75,000 toward the design phase of the pathway. The Ranchester Town Council has allocated up to $125,000 to fund the remainder of the design work, Mayor Peter Clark said.
“It just makes sense to tie the schools and the communities together,” Clark said of the pathway. “This is something we’ve been talking about for over 15 years now, and I think we need to continue looking at it.”
While the project still has to overcome a major financial obstacle to move forward, Kilbride said she is encouraged by the passion many valley residents have for the project and remains convinced the pathway will do a lot of good for the community.
“By no means are we moving forward tomorrow,” Kilbride said. “But I think most of the people in the valley believe pathways are a thing of the present and the future, and a pathway will increase the health of our community and encourage economic development. We are excited about that possibility, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”