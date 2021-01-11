SHERIDAN — Local law enforcement saw declines in alcohol-related incidents over the holiday season but does not believe 2020 statistics are a clear indication of improvement.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson and Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska both warned of utilizing any statistics from 2020, especially those with such low numbers. While the two weeks of holiday festivities showed a decrease from 2019 to 2020, annual statistics when compiled may indicate more improvement with decreased alcohol-related incidents.
SCSO sees no change
Thompson said driving under the influence of alcohol arrests are usually low on New Year’s Eve and lower than any regular weekend of the year.
“Revelers typically make a plan to avoid driving on New Year’s Eve, and bars offer taxis or motel room discounts,” Thompson said.
Overall, SCSO deputies recorded one arrest in 2019 during the week of Christmas and four in 2020. The 2019 arrest did not involve alcohol and one of the four in 2020 was alcohol related — a DUI.
“The numbers are simply too low to see a pattern or attribute the increase to anything in particular,” Thompson said. “As we delve into the 2020 Year in Review, we might see some trends, but nothing is emerging yet.”
SPD records minimal incidents
SPD saw a slight decline in alcohol-related offenses from 2019 to 2020, with 27 in 2019 and 19 in 2020 from Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Officers recorded two DUI arrests in 2019 on New Year’s Eve and no DUIs in 2020.
While no DUIs were recorded for the 2020 holiday, one alcohol-related domestic arrest was made, not differing from years past, as both 2018 and 2019 recorded one alcohol-related domestic abuse arrest.
Because of the low numbers and odd year with COVID-19, Koltiska doesn’t believe the decreases year over year are significant enough to determine any real change.
COVID-19 impact
Both law enforcement leaders said COVID-19 closures and orders requiring bars to close early were not strong enough to change the statistical outcome in 2020. All statistics could potentially be linked to the COVID-19 protocols, but also could be considered anomalies, like the rest of 2020 and its statistics.
“It is difficult to determine the cause of the slight decline as 2020 would be considered somewhat an anomaly with restrictions put in place due to COVID-19,” Koltiska said. “In fact, statistically, it should not be used to attempt to determine any trends as people's habits and practices changed due to the restrictions that were put in place.”
Restaurants and bars were required to adhere to a COVID-19 statewide order that implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. closure.
“While restaurants and bars had stringent restrictions placed on them limiting patronage, liquor dealers were authorized delivery services due to the restrictions, which likely shifted where individuals were consuming alcohol but not necessarily the rate,” Koltiska said.
Law enforcement officials are still compiling 2020 annual reports to determine change in incidents year over year to see true impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.