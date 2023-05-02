SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and the Wyoming Alpha chapter of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society, have announced award recipients for 2023.
The awards were presented at the annual Tau Beta Pi awards banquet April 29 in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center at UW.
“The college wants to recognize and honor the exemplary accomplishments of our students, faculty and staff and to thank our generous scholarship donors for their greatly appreciated and much-needed support,” said Cameron Wright, College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Carrell Family Dean. “We also get to recognize some very special alumni who have brought great credit upon our college and university throughout their careers.”
Tau Beta Pi members, UW seniors and Sheridan natives Megan Hollingshead and Kendall Redinger earned joint engineering and physical sciences council outstanding senior recognition.