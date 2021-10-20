SHERIDAN — Christian Torres, a 15-year-old who allegedly murdered his father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, July 27, 2021, appeared before Judge Shelley Cundiff in Sheridan County Circuit Court Tuesday in his initial appearance.
A mop of curly dark hair covering much of his face, Torres sat at the defense table Tuesday in gray- and white-striped jail garb, orange jail-issue sandals, leg shackles and handcuffs. He was tall and lanky; he hunched his shoulders in his seat, sitting in hand and foot restraints. He answered Cundiff’s occasional questions in a low and quiet voice.
Despite the defendant’s appearance, circuit court reinforced security for the appearance. A metal detector, unused during circuit court’s usual video appearances, stood in the doorway, and three sheriff’s deputies — as well as Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson — stood guard in or near the courtroom.
The hearing began with Cundiff advising Torres of the charge he faced: second degree murder. Under the Wyoming Criminal Code, this charge is defined as the purposeful and malicious — but not premeditated — murder of another person and is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
The primary matter before the court, however, was to determine Torres’ bond amount.
The state, represented by Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett, argued Torres’ bond be set at $500,000. Bennett asserted this amount was warranted because the process of extraditing Torres from Montana to Wyoming took much longer than expected and involved the governors of both states.
Bennett also argued Torres is a flight risk, or likely to flee the county, state or country before his next hearing. Bennett said the fact that Torres fled to Montana after allegedly killing his father and he conspired to orchestrate an escape attempt at his detention facility in Montana both indicate that the teenager would disappear before future hearings.
Finally, Bennett said Torres, if he were released, would pose considerable danger to the community. Bennett even contended Torres’ alleged murder of his father was far more premeditated than the charge of second-degree murder — murder without premeditation — might suggest.
One of Torres’ attorneys, Jonathan Foreman, asked that his client’s bond be set at $50,000. Torres was not a flight risk, Foreman said, because he left Sheridan County before he was charged with a crime, and he was not a danger to the community because he only harbored ill will against the decedent. Foreman said, given Torres’ age, $500,000 bond is clearly beyond the teenager’s means.
After these arguments, Cundiff determined, although Torres is not a danger to the community, he is a flight risk. She set Torres’ bond at $250,000, a sum which, based on Torres’ affidavit of indigency filed Oct. 15, Torres is unlikely to produce.
According to Thompson, juveniles charged as adults — as is the case in Torres’ case — are treated like adults throughout their prosecution and housed in adult detention facilities under Wyoming law. The Sheridan County Detention Center, Cundiff said, is the most appropriate location for Torres to await further hearings in his case.
Torres is expected to appear before Cundiff for a preliminary hearing next week.