SHERIDAN — Christian Torres pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency to a first-degree murder charge before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens Wednesday. The 15-year-old defendant’s trial is scheduled to proceed Sept. 6-16.
Torres was initially charged with second-degree — or not premeditated — murder. However, after a second preliminary hearing determined adequate probable cause to bind the defendant over to district court on the charge, Torres is accused of the first-degree — or premeditated — murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones July 27, 2021. The charge is a felony punishable by life imprisonment if the defendant is younger than 18 years of age, a $10,000 fine or both.
Owens will oversee Torres’ criminal trial because 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips has recused herself from the case. Second Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken will preside over Torres’ transfer hearing — which will determine whether the case will be transferred to juvenile court, due to the defendant’s young age — July 18 and 19.
In contrast to previous judges, Owens specified the precise punishment Torres is likely to receive should he be found guilty of the crime. Under Wyoming’s Title 6, Owens said, people sentenced to life imprisonment before reaching the age of 18 are eligible for parole after commutation of their sentence by the governor or after having served 25 years in prison, so long as they do not assault any correctional officer, employee or inmate while incarcerated and do not escape, attempt to escape or assist in any escape attempts from a penal institution.
If Torres is convicted of the charge this year, he will be eligible for parole in 2047, barring any disqualifying behavior.
After indicating he understood the potential consequences related to the charge, Torres entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Under normal circumstances, Owens explained she would order a competency evaluation by the Wyoming State Hospital in response to a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness.
In Torres’ case, however, that competency evaluation is already underway, said Jonathan Foreman, one of Torres’ defense attorneys. The defense team requested an evaluation under Wyoming Title 7, Chapter 11, Section 304, which is intended to determine whether, at the time of the alleged offense, Torres had the capacity to “appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law,” according to the statute’s language. An additional evaluation found Torres competent to proceed with criminal legal hearings was completed — and Torres was found competent — in March.
Foreman anticipated Owens and the parties would learn the results of Torres’ most recent competency evaluation in two to three weeks. Torres consented to the use of that competency evaluation in proceedings related to the first-degree murder charge.
Finally, Owens scheduled several of the remaining hearing dates for Torres’ case.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa expressed concerns Torres’ trial would not have commenced within 180 days of his initial arraignment for second-degree murder — which took place March 15 — and would violate the Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure’s Rule 48, which require a speedy trial take place within 180 days of a defendant’s arraignment except in certain circumstances.
“Our express request of the court is to schedule this trial within 180 days of March 15,” LaRosa said.
As a result, Owens scheduled Torres’ trial to begin Sept. 6, before the close of the 180-day window Sept. 11. A pretrial hearing will be conducted Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m.