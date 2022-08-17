Courthouse stock (8.17.2022)
Christian Torres, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens Tuesday.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Christian Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before 9th Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens Tuesday. 

Torres is accused of the murder of his guardian Edgar “Eddie” Jones. The 16-year-old defendant admitted he killed Jones July 27, 2021, during Tuesday’s change of plea hearing.  

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

