SHERIDAN — Christian Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before 9th Judicial District Judge Melissa Owens Tuesday.
Torres is accused of the murder of his guardian Edgar “Eddie” Jones. The 16-year-old defendant admitted he killed Jones July 27, 2021, during Tuesday’s change of plea hearing.
However, the precise crime with which the state charged Torres has shifted over the course of the proceedings. At first, the 16-year-old defendant was charged with second-degree — or not premeditated – murder, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. In April, the charge against Torres was amended to first-degree — or premeditated — murder, which is punishable by life in prison if the defendant is less than 18 years old at the time of the offense, a $10,000 fine or both.
Before Owens Tuesday, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa moved to amend the charge against Torres back to second-degree murder, pursuant to a plea deal struck by the parties.
In exchange for Torres’ guilty plea to second-degree murder, LaRosa agreed to recommend a sentence of 20 to 23 years in prison. As a juvenile, even had Torres been found guilty of first-degree murder at trial, he would have been eligible for parole after 25 years. A Wyoming law that went into effect July 1, 2013, provides that a person sentenced to life imprisonment for an offense committed before age 18 is eligible for parole after serving 25 years.
Prior to this change in the law, the only sentence available for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder in Wyoming was life imprisonment without possibility of parole. The changes in Wyoming law were prompted by a June 2012 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in which the court struck down mandatory life-without-parole sentences for children.
Owens has overseen Torres’ criminal case since May and will preside over Torres’ sentencing, a three-hour hearing likely to take place later this year.
