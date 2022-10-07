SHERIDAN — Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens sentenced 16-year-old Christian Torres to 20-23 years in prison for murdering his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, acknowledging the sentence addresses punishment, rehabilitation, protection of the public and deterrence.
Torres changed his plea to guilty in August as part of a plea agreement that included the prosecutor amending the charge from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. The agreement also included a recommended sentence of 20-23 years imprisonment. The penalty for second-degree murder under law is 20 years imprisonment to life in prison.
Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa mapped out why he supported the plea agreement, first explaining that the teen shot Jones from a short distance away while Jones sat on the edge of a bed with his back to Torres.
LaRosa and defense attorney Anna Malmberg both pointed to challenges in Torres’ childhood, including being shaken as a child and leaving his biological family when he was just 6 months old. Malmberg also outlined attempts by Jones to provide Torres with mental health treatment, though most had not been successful, including a center in Montana that explained Torres needed more treatment than it could provide.
Both Torres and Malmberg also acknowledged Torres had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and confessing to law enforcement shortly after his arrest.
But LaRosa also explained the damage Torres’ actions had caused. Not only did he take the life of Jones, he had an irreversible impact on the Jones family.
Riley Jones, the son of the victim, spoke during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, saying the death of his father destroyed his family.
“Since the death of my dad, my whole life has changed,” Riley Jones said. “It completely destroyed everything I hold near and dear to my heart.”
Riley Jones, who said he had always thought of Torres as his brother despite not being related biologically, described Torres’ actions as calculated and cold.
Jones was the only member of the victim’s family who spoke Thursday, though others had submitted written victim impact statements to the court.
Torres declined to offer a statement to the court during his hearing Thursday.
Torres will receive credit for time served, which includes 435 days, and Owens ordered Torres remain in an appropriate juvenile facility until moving to the state penitentiary, where she recommended he enter the intensive treatment unit.
Owens ended the hearing by encouraging Torres to make the most of his time in prison.
“You can make positive changes,” Owens said.