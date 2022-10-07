Courthouse stock (8.19.2022)
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens sentenced 16-year-old Christian Torres to 20-23 years in prison for murdering his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones, acknowledging the sentence addresses punishment, rehabilitation, protection of the public and deterrence.

Torres changed his plea to guilty in August as part of a plea agreement that included the prosecutor amending the charge from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. The agreement also included a recommended sentence of 20-23 years imprisonment. The penalty for second-degree murder under law is 20 years imprisonment to life in prison.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you