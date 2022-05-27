SHERIDAN — Christian Torres, a 15-year-old accused of first-degree — or premeditated — murder of his adoptive father, has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility to await trial this fall, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens ordered Wednesday.
“The court finds it necessary to immediately intervene for the safety and the well-being of the minor defendant…” Owens wrote.
Owens is overseeing Torres’ criminal trial — including motion hearings — because 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips recused herself from the case.
During a hearing on the defendant’s request to be rehoused in a juvenile facility Tuesday, Torres’ defense team, attorneys Jonathan Foreman and Anna Malmberg, presented evidence indicating Torres was physically and sexually harassed while in custody at the Sheridan County Detention Center.
Foreman argued Owens’ authority to order Torres be housed in another facility pursuant to Wyoming’s Title 14, which governs the juvenile justice proceedings in the state. Just because Torres is charged as an adult in this case does not mean Title 14 — which guarantees juveniles special protections under the law — is inapplicable, Foreman argued.
Foreman also indicated there may be civil remedies available under the Prison Rape Elimination Act, a federal law that prohibits juveniles from being housed within sight, sound or touch of adult inmates, or the 14th Amendment.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa responded Title 14 is irrelevant because Torres is charged as an adult.
“He’s not a juvenile under the law,” LaRosa argued. “He’s charged as an adult.”
LaRosa argued there was no state or federal statute that granted the judge authority to dictate Torres be removed from the Sheridan County Sheriff Office’s custody and housed in a juvenile facility elsewhere.
Although she said she was initially inclined to deny the defense’s motion, Owens ordered the defense rehoused in a juvenile facility Wednesday, basing her decision on a mix of state and federal laws.
First, Owens determined Torres should still be afforded the juvenile protections guaranteed by Title 14 and federal law, despite his adult charges.
“A minor’s special protections are not stripped away upon being accused of a crime and charged as an adult,” Owens wrote in her order.
In addition, Owens wrote, Torres’ status as a juvenile afforded him protections under the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, which was first adopted in 1974 and reauthorized in 2018. Beginning in 2021, the law prohibits carceral officials from housing juveniles in settings in which they have sight or sound contact with adult inmates or in adult jail or lockup facilities for more than six hours, with limited exceptions.
Owens also based her decision on a statute in Wyoming’s Title 18, the state’s law governing counties, which requires juvenile and adult prisoners be kept separate.
“The Sheridan County Sheriff is currently violating state and federal law and could be subject to state and federal lawsuits based on housing a minor within (sight and sound) of adult inmates, while not separating the minor physically, or otherwise,” Owens wrote.
Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said the legal advice he received regarding Torres’ housing indicated juveniles charged as adults are adults under Wyoming and federal law and may be housed as such, in contrast to Owens’ order.
When Torres was extradited from Montana to Wyoming last fall, Thompson said he sought to place the 15-year-old defendant in a juvenile facility and could not find one able to accept the defendant.
“Not only did I believe I was doing the right thing, I didn’t have any other choice,” Thompson said.
By Friday morning, Torres had been transferred to a juvenile detention facility.