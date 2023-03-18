SHERIDAN — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter bringing cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.
Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.
"We've had several feet of snow and temperatures well below freezing," SR Cattle Company rancher David Kane said. "It's been tough on our cattle, especially the newborns."
This year, ranchers have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the calves, including birthing them inside barns and having a calf warmer ready to help dry them off.
“One of the most important things is to get the calves dried off and fed,” Kane said. “They can survive a lot after that. They are resilient.”
With such a harsh winter, the SR Ranch keeps someone with the cattle at all times of the day to ensure the health and safety of the cattle through the calving process.
Other ways ranchers ensure the health of the herd is by breeding out the cattle that have a hard time surviving the winter. This is done by selling cattle that have trouble through the process.
Other ranches in Sheridan County begin calving season in late March and early April. Spring calving allows for ranchers to have a more hands-off approach.
“Normally we try and let the cows do 99% of the work. If we see a problem, then we will get involved,” said Cato Soldier Creek Ranch Manager Dennis Elchlinger. “We will mark cows for sale that require our assistance to calve.”
Gov. Mark Gordon, earlier this month, finalized a U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation. In his letter to the USDA, Gordon noted Wyoming’s winter season started early, and the culminating impacts of sustained cold, wind and snowfall have caused significant distress to the livestock industry. In addition, access to traditional winter grazing resources has become dire because many ranch, county and federal roads are drifting shut.
According to the governor's office, data obtained through the National Weather Service’s event tracking system showed that 66.5 percent of the time, from Jan. 1 to Feb. 27, Wyoming was under some combination of winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, winter weather advisories and high wind warnings — far outpacing any other state in the lower 48.
As the season continues, ranchers are optimistic for a warmer spring. Calving season is hard work for both ranchers and the cattle, but it is also very rewarding having the opportunity to help bring calves into the world, Kane said.