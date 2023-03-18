SHERIDAN — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter bringing cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.

Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.

Tags

Recommended for you