SHERIDAN — CHAPs Equine Assisted Therapy will host the Tournament of Knights in Sheridan July 30.
The event will include a full day of family fun beginning at 10 a.m. The day will include bounce houses, a dunk tank, stockade, archery art, vendors, food and more. The evening jousting and sword fighting with the Knights of Mayhem will begin at 4 p.m.
All who attend are encouraged to compete in the costume contest highlighting Renaissance wear.
Children 6 and younger get into the event for free with a paid adult. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $5 for youth ages 7-12.
The Queen’s Dinner — featuring a four-course meal — will be catered by Bonafide Foods and will also include entertainment. Tickets for the dinner cost $75 per person.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, see chapswyo.org.