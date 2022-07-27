Tournament of Knights
Charlie Andrews, left, unseats Larry Dupler during the Tournament of Knights at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 27, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — CHAPs Equine Assisted Therapy will host the Tournament of Knights in Sheridan July 30.

The event will include a full day of family fun beginning at 10 a.m. The day will include bounce houses, a dunk tank, stockade, archery art, vendors, food and more. The evening jousting and sword fighting with the Knights of Mayhem will begin at 4 p.m.

