SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will host the fourth-annual Tournament of Knights, featuring the Knights of Mayhem from Eagle Mountain, Utah, for a day of medieval fun Saturday. Multiple-time heavy-armor jousting champion Charlie Andrews and his crew will put on a full-contact event, and there will be costume contests with prizes for youth, men and women.
Events begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a renaissance faire, craft vendors, skill games, a costume contest, photo booth, face painting, petting zoo and more. Jousting begins at 4 p.m.
After jousting, a period meal will be served at the Queen’s dinner with entertainment to be announced.
The event is the main fundraiser for Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy, which helps children, adults and veterans reach therapeutic riding goals using interaction with horses, trained instructors and therapists.
General admission tickets cost $20 per adult, $5 for children 7 to 12 years old and children 6 years old and younger gain free admission when accompanied with a paid adult.