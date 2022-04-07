DAYTON — The Dayton Town Council will soon consider the first significant revisions to the town’s zoning ordinance since its creation in 1985.
Town clerk-treasurer Hanle Visser said the ordinance is tentatively scheduled to have its first reading, along with a public hearing, during the council’s May 2 meeting. The ordinance is expected to have its third and final reading during the council’s June 6 meeting.
The project has been a labor of love for the town’s planning committee, which has worked since January 2021 to revise the 62-page document, Town Councilor Clifford Reed said.
“I appreciate the planning committee’s work,” Reed said during a council work session April 5. “I know this took many, many hours to get worked through, because this is a very detailed document.”
Planning committee chair Guy Mitchell said many changes simply “cleaned up” the existing document and were designed to make the document more applicable to the town and its needs.
“One of our goals when we started this project was to get rid of the antiquated stuff that was probably copied and pasted from another city’s document, and doesn’t really matter much to Dayton,” Mitchell said during the work study. “We want it to be very usable, rather than very large.”
Planning committee member Laurie Walters-Clark said many of the changes involved removing sections of the original document not applicable to the town. For example, a section on industrial zoning has been removed.
“We removed the industrial section because there is currently no space inside the town for industrial development,” Walters-Clark said. “It simply isn’t applicable to our community.”
Other changes pave the way for potential additions for the community, Walters-Clark said. For example, the original document never had a definition of a hospital, but this revised version does, in case a hospital is constructed in Dayton sometime in the future.
There are a few changes that go deeper than just adding or removing language, Mitchell said. One will involve increasing the required frontage and minimum lot sizes in residential areas. Frontage is the width of a lot, measured at the front part of the lot.
“Currently, the frontage size is a minimum of 50 feet, and we felt it needed to increase (to 75 feet for interior lots and 85 feet for corner lots) to accommodate a garage,” Mitchell said. “And the minimum lot size needed to go up by a couple thousand feet in accordance with that change.”
The planning committee is also recommending the implementation of 10-foot setbacks in business districts to allow access for the local fire department, Mitchell said. Currently, these setbacks are in place in residential districts, but not in business districts, Mitchell said.
Walters-Clark noted the new document retains the original ordinance’s grandfather clause, which means the zoning changes will only apply to currently undeveloped properties. Existing properties will not be expected to comply, she said.
“All of us are concerned about change and how it’s going to impact those of us who live in the community,” Walters-Clark said. “According to the grandfather clause, these changes won’t affect anybody currently living in the community, unless they have properties they haven’t developed yet.”
While the months-long project of the planning committee is coming to an end, Mitchell said he would like the zoning ordinance to be regularly reviewed as the community continues to grow and expand.
“In my opinion, this document should be reviewed every five years,” Mitchell said during the work study. “This town is changing quickly and what we miss (this time), hopefully the next group can address.”