DAYTON — The town of Dayton approved a new town attorney contract with Ben Keller during its Jan. 19 meeting.
Keller will take over the role from longtime town attorney Brendon Kerns, who has served the town since 2013.
“One of the great things about practicing law in this community is we have a really collegiate group of attorneys who support each other,” Keller said. “The former town attorney Mr. Kerns got ahold of me and said ‘I think you’d be a good fit and should put your name in the hat’ so I did.”
Keller, a Ranchester native, graduated the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law in 2013 and started working at the Kinnaird Law Office in Sheridan that same year.
“My goals and desires for this client are the same as for any client,” Keller said of representing the town. “I hope to provide practical and pragmatic legal advice that can avoid excess litigation, heartache and headache and avoid as much legal complexity as possible. Having grown up in the Tongue River Valley, I admire the community of Dayton and look forward to being able to serve those folks.”
Kerns said he chose to resign as town attorney because he was no longer able to balance his responsibilities to Dayton, the city of Sheridan and his own family.
“As attorney for the city of Sheridan, I already have a lot of meetings in the evenings and a lot of obligations,” Kerns said. “Those obligations can make it hard to attend Dayton Town Council meetings, and I just do not have the time I should be devoting to them. This change will also allow me to spend more time with my family. When I’m gone two or three or four nights a week, that’s hard on my wife and kids.”
Kerns said he maintained a good working relationship with the town and was happy to help in an unofficial capacity.
“If anything comes up, or if Ben needs any advice or clarity, I am more than happy to provide it,” Kerns said.
Kerns will continue in his role as attorney for the city of Sheridan, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. However, he is no longer attending every city council meeting in what McRae describes as an act of financial stewardship. Kerns is contracted by the city and paid on an hourly basis.
“Brendon is absolutely a critical part of city operations,” McRae wrote in an email to The Sheridan Press. “I rely on him completely and meet or talk with him about four or five times each week. In an act of what I think of as stewardship, he has recommended that he only comes to council meetings if he has business at them or he anticipates legal questions. This reduces the city’s financial cost, as Brendon is on an hourly wage. If I ever feel that his presence at a council meeting will be beneficial, regardless of the need for specific legal advice, he’s always prepared to attend.”
The town of Dayton’s contract with Keller was approved on a preliminary basis Wednesday, because a fee schedule was not included. The contract will receive final approval once councilors have a chance to review Keller’s fee schedule, Councilor Dennis Wagner said.