DAYTON — A plan that could inform local water management decisions for years to come was presented to stakeholders during a public meeting in Dayton last week.
The town’s source water protection plan outlines how the town will maintain the quality of its drinking water as it develops and grows. The document identifies potential contaminants to the water supply and potential entry points where they could enter the town’s water.
Michelle Christopher, source water protection specialist with the Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems, was hired to draft the document after being approached by Dayton’s water and sewer operator Loren Lane. The service was provided free to the town, Christopher said.
Christopher helps anywhere from three to five Wyoming communities develop water protection plans each year, but Dayton proved to be more challenging than most due to its unique water resource structure. The town has two water sources — a well, which pumps in groundwater from the Madison Aquifer, and surface water from the Tongue River.
“We’re basically doing two plans at once,” Christopher said during the March 24 meeting. “We’re looking at two different plans, two different sets of zones, and really we’re looking at different contaminants. But it all rolls into what we can do to keep Dayton’s water amazing.”
The source water protection plan identifies several potential water contaminants including pesticides, sediment from dirt roads and debris from wildfires.
By identifying potential risks for water contamination, the source water protection plan can be used as a management document through which local government staff can determine if there are any risks associated with a proposed project, Christopher said.
“Our goal is to share it with people on a closer level so that, when they’re making those land management decisions, they can consider water quality,” Christopher said.
For example, the Sheridan County Commission might review the plan when considering a subdivision request near the water system, Christopher said.
“They can say ‘Oh, we have this subdivision proposed in this drainage so maybe we need to do something with their roads or maybe we don’t want them using septic systems or maybe they need a different septic treatment than is conventional,’” Christopher said. “So it enables the county to make good management decisions.”
Another example of the practical applications of the plan is in invasive plant management near the water systems, said Matt Enger, hydrologist for the U.S. Forest Service. Having a copy of the plan would ensure pesticides aren’t released in areas where they could impact water quality.
A copy of the plan will also be sent to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, who will refer to it when considering permit requests in the area, Christopher said.
“If they’re called on to permit something — that’s land quality, air quality, water quality, anything under the purview of DEQ — and that plan’s available to them… by their own rules they can’t permit something that would ruin the water quality,” Christopher said.
Christopher said her intention is for the plan to be a living document that will grow and change with the town. She is in the process of forming a steering committee, which will gather to review and update the plan once a year.