RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester is moving forward with a study to review the town’s public water system for the first time since 2002.
During its Feb. 15 meeting, the Ranchester Town Council approved the submission of an application for a Level I Master Plan Study through the Wyoming Water Development Commission. The water development commission last approved a study of the town’s water system — including the water treatment plant, storage tank and distribution system — in 2002, Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said.
Over the last two decades, many water system components have exceeded their useful lives; the number of water system customers have increased; and federal drinking water standards have become more stringent, Clark said.
“Our old study was 20 years ago, and a lot has changed since then,” Clark said. “In order to plan for the future, we need to determine what we have and what we need to have.”
The study will allow the town “to determine the best, most cost-effective means of continuing to provide its customers with safe, reliable drinking water,” according to the town’s Resolution 02-2022, which was approved by the council Feb. 15.
The application is due to the Water Commission by March 1 and includes a $1,000 application fee, Clark said. The commission will make preliminary recommendations of which applications to accept in May, according to civil engineer Drew Homola, who helped town staff prepare the application.
If the town’s application is denied, they will receive $750 back. If the application is approved, it will be considered by the Wyoming Legislature as part of their omnibus water bill during the 2023 session. If it passes the Legislature, the study would begin in April 2023, Homola said.
The Wyoming Water Development Commission is composed of 10 members appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to oversee the planning, selection, financing, construction, acquisition and operation of water projects throughout the state. They approve Level I, Level II and Level III projects.
Level I studies, like the one being requested by the town of Ranchester, carry out necessary reconnaissance work to determine the quality of water systems and suggest potential improvement projects.
Level II studies determine a potential project's feasibility while Level III studies include project design, permitting, land acquisition, construction and construction engineering. Based on the outcome of the Level I study, it is possible the town may need to pursue Level II and III studies as well, Clark said.
Ranchester isn’t the only Sheridan County community moving forward with a Level I study. The current omnibus water bill being considered by the Legislature this session includes a $167,000 allocation for a similar study of the town of Dayton’s water system.
In other Ranchester Town Council news:
The town’s TextMyGov text line is now operational.
TextMyGov uses the regular messaging app on smartphones. Citizens can text questions and requests to the city, and the software’s smart texting technology identifies keywords in the questions and automatically provides a response.
Residents are encouraged to text the word “hi” to 307-655-1158 to start interacting with the text line. You can also send keywords such as “dog complaints,” “forms,” “recycle,” “bill pay” or “water breaks.”
The town’s two-year contract with TextMyGov, which was approved during a Dec. 21, 2021 meeting, will cost a total of $6,000 including $3,500 for the first year and $2,500 for the second year, according to Brackeen-Kepley.