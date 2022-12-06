SHERIDAN — Toys for Tots volunteers will distribute toys to community families Dec. 8-10.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, parents may request a private, 15-minute time slot during which to pick out toys best suited for their children. Gift wrapping may also be available.
Distribution locations include Rising Sun Wellness Center, 151 W. Brundage St. in Sheridan. Walk-ins are welcome Dec. 10, and any nonprofit group that applied last year can make an appointment Dec. 11.
Caregivers experiencing economic uncertainty from Sheridan and Johnson counties and Wyola are welcome to apply online at bit.ly/3VBEVMO or by emailing sheridan-wy@toysfortots.org. Once you apply for your family, click the "press here" on the application, where you will be taken to a second site to sign up for your pick-up time.
For those willing to donate, see the website or find a donation box at various collection sites throughout each community. New and unwrapped toys for children ages birth to 18 years old.
For more information, contact Sheridan Toys For Tots Coordinator Maureen Hickey at 307-752-6008.