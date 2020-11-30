SHERIDAN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheridan Toys For Tots campaign organizers have altered the way they will distribute toys to the parents of needy children this Christmas season.
“Due to COVID-19 we can no longer have a one-day distribution where parents are packed into our building to pick up toys for their children,” Sheridan Area Toys For Tots coordinator Gary Small said. “Since we can no longer have a walk-in type distribution, we need parents to call our office, fill out an application and then schedule an appointment to come into our facility to select and pick up the toys.”
Small said organizers can only allow one parent per family unit in the building at one time, and children are not allowed in the building. Everyone is required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the building.
"On a positive note, we have expanded our distribution over a three-day period instead of one-day to help parents with busy schedules," Small said. "Parents can schedule their appointment on any of the three days.”
Parents can call the Rising Sun Wellness Center at 307-674-1668 or visit the office at 151 W. Brundage St. during business hours for an application and schedule an appointment time. The deadline to apply is Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
Distribution of toys will stretch over a three-day period, Dec. 10-12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. No walk-ins will be allowed.
For those who would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a needy Sheridan area child, there are five Sheridan donation drop off boxes at Rising Sun Wellness Center, Walgreens, Luminous Brewhouse, Smith Alley Brewing Co., King's Saddlery, King Ropes, Legerski Sausage Co. and Sheridan Liquor.