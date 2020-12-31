RANCHESTER — Tongue River Volunteer Fire Department rescued a juvenile who trespassed and fell down a coal chute at the old Acme Power Plant.
Volunteers from TRFD responded to the report of a person who had fallen at the plant at approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
TRFD was met on scene by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, where a 15-year-old male had trespassed onto property owned by the Sheridan County Conservation District and fallen approximately 35 to 40 feet to the bottom of a coal chute within the power plant.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s A-Shift arrived on scene with their high angle rescue equipment and after a couple hours of effort successfully rescued the boy from the bottom of the coal chute.
Personnel from Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and TRFD transported the juvenile on a backboard down six flights of stairs within the power plant, where he was then transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital with a severely injured right hip.
SCSO's investigation revealed a total of five juveniles ages 14 to 15 who trespassed onto the property by crossing through a portion of metal fence clearly stating "No Trespassing is to occur in the Acme Power Plant building." All five juveniles were issued citations for trespassing.
First responders reminds the community the Old Acme Power Plant is a dangerous place and to report any strange activity near the plant to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. Anyone trespassing on the property will be cited for trespassing.
Goose Valley Fire and Sheridan Search and Rescue were on standby for rescue efforts.