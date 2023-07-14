RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley kids learned entrepreneurial and work skills at the Tongue River Junior Business Academy this week.

Tanya McCoy, Tongue River Valley Community Center youth program coordinator, has helped lead various classes throughout the five day academy. Participants learned how to: use a laser cutter for wood; leatherwork; how to use a sublimation printer to transfer images to things like tumblers; and how to use a 3D printer. Items made include earrings, coasters, keychains and tumblers.

