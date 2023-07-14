RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley kids learned entrepreneurial and work skills at the Tongue River Junior Business Academy this week.
Tanya McCoy, Tongue River Valley Community Center youth program coordinator, has helped lead various classes throughout the five day academy. Participants learned how to: use a laser cutter for wood; leatherwork; how to use a sublimation printer to transfer images to things like tumblers; and how to use a 3D printer. Items made include earrings, coasters, keychains and tumblers.
McCoy said there is more interest this year, the third of the academy, than years prior with more volunteers and children participating in the program. McCoy added having additional volunteers helps expand opportunities for the academy participants.
Shy Brug, owner of Cheyenne Designs, was one of the new volunteers this year. She helped participants learn basic leatherworking skills, such as how to stamp and wet leather.
“(I wanted) to give back. Someone took the time so I feel like taking the time with the kids,” Brug said.
Khloe Thomas, an academy participant said she liked laser cutting the most “because you could pick your own designs,” and cut them out with the laser. She made cow-shaped, cow-printed earrings with the laser cutter.
“I was just interested in all the stuff they were doing and so I thought it would be a good chance to get better at what I wanted to do,” Khloe Thomas said.
During leatherwork, Thomas made a coaster with flowers and horseshoes and a keychain with half flowers surrounding a larger flower in the center.
The opportunity to work hands-on made the academy appealing, participants said.
“I like the more hands-on activities,” such as cutting wood with lasers and leatherworking, academy-goer Abby Heser said. Heser said she participated on the advice of her mom.
“I really wanted to get more business experience because my mom said it would really help me with my resume,” Heser said.
While practicing leatherworking skills, Heser made keychains and coasters, items which she thinks locals may purchase when given the opportunity.
Products made by academy participants will be available for purchase twice this month, once in Ranchester and once in Dayton.
“The kids will get experience interacting with people and selling their products,” McCoy said.
Friday is the last day of the academy and students will make 3D printed items. Commodities made by youth will be available for purchase in Ranchester July 19 and at Dayton Days July 29.