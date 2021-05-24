SHERIDAN — Tongue River Middle School eighth-graders will present to businesses and other members of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee May 26 regarding the students' veterans memorial project.
Tongue River Middle School students in Robert Griffin’s eighth-grade class annually hold an assembly to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. While the assembly grew over the years, the students of Griffin’s eighth-grade class this year felt compelled to extend recognition of military men and women further, thus starting an educational journey to erect a veterans memorial at TRMS.
Eighth-grader Maren Keller said the class is avidly working to fundraise while also updating their website and social media pages with new content, including bios of active military members originally from the Tongue River Valley communities and thank-you videos for veterans.
The class' next step is presenting in front of the government affairs committee May 26. The meeting will be at the Sheridan County School District 1 Central Office next to TRMS starting at 7:30 a.m. Keller said she anticipates local businesses, TR Valley mayors and members of the Chamber and its committee in attendance.
All are welcome to attend to learn more about progress on the project. Keller said district officials have helped the class secure details with community members to erect the memorial, hopefully by Veterans Day this year, Nov. 11.
To stay updated on progress and new projects published, see the Tongue River Veterans Memorial Facebook page, Instagram feed and TikTok, as well as its website at bit.ly/3yrUf3K.