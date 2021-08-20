RANCHESTER — With the start of the 2021-22 school year set for Monday, Tongue River Elementary and Tongue River Middle schools hosted open house events Thursday to welcome students back a few days early.
The staff at Tongue River Elementary School gathered outside the school Thursday night to welcome students, parents and family members to the open house that provided a chance to meet with teachers, visit classrooms and even have a free dinner featuring sloppy Joes.
“Welcome to another great year,” said Annie Griffin, principal at Tongue River Elementary School. “I consider myself blessed. This is an amazing school, this is an amazing staff and these are amazing students.
“Know when your child is at this school, they’ll get the very best education we can provide,” she added.
The event was well attended, with the elementary school staff serving more than 250 dinners.
“Pretty great turn out,” Griffin said. “We have very involved families and a tight knit community. We are coming into one of the best times of the year. We all can’t wait until Monday morning to see all of them.”
David Dobrava, a father of five, said he enjoyed the chance to visit with his children’s teachers in a relaxed environment, adding such events allow his young students to ease into the new school year.
“They like coming,” Dobrava added. “They always look forward to the first day of school.”
He also appreciated the free meal.
“And I don’t have to do the dishes,” he said, jokingly.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said events are sometimes a student’s first experience with a teacher or being in a classroom, and the open houses help make such interactions be a positive one.
“That’s especially true for new students,” Kilbride said. “Even with returning students, you’re in a new grade and a new hallway, with a new teacher. Now, they can come here in advance and make it a more comfortable transition.
“It’s important for the parents, who might just drop their kids off outside on Monday. Here, though, they get to come in and see things. It’s comforting for all of them.”
Rachel Carlson, kinderboost teacher at TRE, said she was excited to visit with her new students and their parents.
“It’s a big deal,” Carlson said, of the importance of the open house for students. “We’re all jazzed up. We’re ready to get the school year started.”
At Tongue River Middle School, Principal Jeff Jones used the occasion to not only welcome back students and their families, but to also impart a few thoughts on how everyone can make 2021-22 a success.
“I love middle school,” Jones said to a packed crowd that had gathered in the school’s gym. “It can be a challenging time but, if you don’t take yourself too seriously, it can also be a fun time.”
Jones added it is important for students and staff to build relationships founded on mutual respect and mutual responsibility.
“But it takes leadership,” Jones added. “You don’t have to be an adult to be a leader.
“I think it’s a two-way street,” he said. “We have a lot of new students, a chunk are in the sixth grade. You older students have a chance to help them, show them around. That’s what I call being a leader.”
While seventh- and eighth-graders might already know what the start of another school year might bring, Jones said the open houses can be very important to new students, especially those entering the sixth grade.
“This is a transition year for them coming up from elementary school,” he said. “They’re pretty nervous at the start of the school year. I think it’s important to give them some good information and to have some fun, so they’re not so stressed out.”