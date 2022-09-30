SHERIDAN — Quiet philanthropists permeate the Sheridan County area. TR Shelby and his late wife, Emily Stone Shelby, are two of those quiet philanthropists. The duo found Sheridan County through a work opportunity, left for a short stint to Jackson, and TR Shelby returned to the area following the death of his wife.
The couple’s contributions spread recently to Idaho, where TR Shelby donated more than 7,000 acres of acquired ranchland to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
Formerly known as the 18 Mile Ranch near Rexburg and Dubois, Idaho, the land will now be known as the TR and Emily Stone Shelby Preserve.
Before moving to Jackson Hole in September 2000, the Shelbys made large contributions in Sheridan County. The couple completed a conversion of Cliff Enlow’s Texaco gas station at the corner of Loucks and Scott streets into a beauty salon, according to a personal family history. They purchased the former tennis court building on KROE Lane and remodeled it into the Coca-Cola distribution center. They also built Westview Healthcare Center on Big Goose Road.
With the success of those businesses, the Shelbys were known to share their wealth with friends in need and other community contributions.
Upon retirement, TR Shelby followed his wife to Jackson, where Emily Stone Shelby enjoyed playing piano and the beauty of the outdoors.
While living in Jackson, the couple worked to acquire grazing rights and form relationships with many conservation, public land and agriculture groups to continue the Idaho ranch as a functional, cattle grazing and raising operation. TR Shelby focused on creating relationships with individuals and agencies like the Conservation Reserve Program administered by the Farm Service Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which helps ranchers preserve and steward their lands by removing environmentally sensitive lands from production or grazing, according to the family's written history.
Through those relationships, the couple protected acres and acres of land, eventually protecting more than 135 acres through two conservation reserve contracts through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. In all, protected land totals more than 600 acres covering riparian habitats and preserve lands from extensive grazing.
TR Shelby connected with Paul Niederer, who managed the ranching operation until an ATV accident paralyzed him and his son, Andy Niederer, took over operations and does to this day.
The work put in by the Shelbys, Niederers and conservation agencies set up the partnership with the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands. Emily Stone Shelby died Nov. 2, 2020, and TR Shelby decided to donate the entire property to the foundation.
The Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands is the state’s oldest land trust, according to a pamphlet from the foundation. The gifted lands perpetuates land conservation and provides access to community members and hunters, if they so choose and receive permission from the landowner, who Niederer represents for the Shelby family.
Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands’ Brian McDevitt said while the land trust and other land trusts in Idaho receive pressure to establish trails and create recreational opportunities and access on public lands, he anticipates this land being preserved for cattle grazing and protected riparian areas.
“This is why we protect (these lands),” McDevitt said. “This ranch is way out there in Dubois and not a lot around it, but in 20 years, people — well, not even in 20 years, in a short period of time — there’s going to be encroachment in more and more places, but yet this ranch will stand as a 7,000-acre island forever.”
TR Shelby returned to Sheridan after Emily Stone Shelby’s death and continues to reside in the community.
