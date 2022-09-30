SHERIDAN — Quiet philanthropists permeate the Sheridan County area. TR Shelby and his late wife, Emily Stone Shelby, are two of those quiet philanthropists. The duo found Sheridan County through a work opportunity, left for a short stint to Jackson, and TR Shelby returned to the area following the death of his wife.

The couple’s contributions spread recently to Idaho, where TR Shelby donated more than 7,000 acres of acquired ranchland to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

