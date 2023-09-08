SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Old Time Pullers will be holding an Antique Tractor Pull Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The family-friendly event will feature free admission, and concessions will be provided by Curds of Wyoming.
Owners of antique tractors — 1963 or older — are invited to enter their tractors in the competition, and modified tractors are welcome for the exhibition class.
Registration will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and tractor owners must pay $10 per pull.
For more information on the event, call Tim Geary at 307-751-3322.