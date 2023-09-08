Tractor Pull002.jpg
Buy Now

Tractors are lined up in the Sheridan County Fairgrounds’ arena for the Tractor Pull during the Sheridan County Fair Saturday, August 6, 2022. This year's Tractor Pull will be held this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Old Time Pullers will be holding an Antique Tractor Pull Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The family-friendly event will feature free admission, and concessions will be provided by Curds of Wyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you