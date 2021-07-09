BUFFALO — A five axle flatbed tractor-trailer hauling bags of bentonite lost control while traveling down US-16 the evening of July 7, causing it to have to utilize the truck arrestor or catch-net system in place near mile marker 85.
The driver and one passenger walked away unharmed.
A truck arrester catch-net cable system is a series of eight to 10 cable nets that span across a long, narrow ramp adjacent to the highway used to stop runaway vehicles. They are typically installed on mountain passes or highway routes with a steep grade of 6% or more.
This is the ninth time a motorist has had to utilize this system since its installation in 2006.
Motorists are advised the truck arrester will be closed for an undetermined time while repairs are being made.