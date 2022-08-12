Coffeen Avenue intersection

The intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

 Courtesy photo | WYDOT

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan, a contract to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan for the amount of $647,060.40.

Funds for this project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work is scheduled to begin Aug. 15.

Recommended for you